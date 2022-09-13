Financial Contrast: Cartesian Growth (NASDAQ:GLBL) & Grosvenor Capital Management (NASDAQ:GCMG)

Grosvenor Capital Management (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Rating) and Cartesian Growth (NASDAQ:GLBL – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Grosvenor Capital Management has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cartesian Growth has a beta of -0.02, indicating that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Grosvenor Capital Management and Cartesian Growth, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grosvenor Capital Management 0 2 2 0 2.50 Cartesian Growth 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Grosvenor Capital Management currently has a consensus target price of $10.67, indicating a potential upside of 32.67%. Given Grosvenor Capital Management’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Grosvenor Capital Management is more favorable than Cartesian Growth.

This table compares Grosvenor Capital Management and Cartesian Growth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grosvenor Capital Management 5.91% -186.25% 23.22% Cartesian Growth N/A -45.78% 3.99%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.0% of Grosvenor Capital Management shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.2% of Cartesian Growth shares are owned by institutional investors. 77.3% of Grosvenor Capital Management shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Grosvenor Capital Management and Cartesian Growth’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grosvenor Capital Management $531.59 million 2.84 $21.48 million $0.53 15.17 Cartesian Growth N/A N/A -$1.03 million N/A N/A

Grosvenor Capital Management has higher revenue and earnings than Cartesian Growth.

Summary

Grosvenor Capital Management beats Cartesian Growth on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grosvenor Capital Management

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities. The firm invests in equity and alternative investment markets of the United States and internationally. The firm invests in multi-strategy, credit-focused, equity-focused, macro-focused, commodity-focused, and other specialty portfolios. It focuses in hedge fund asset classes, private equity, real estate, and/or infrastructure, credit and absolute return strategies. It also focuses in primary fund investments, secondary fund investments, and co-investments with a focus on buyout, distressed debt, mezzanine, venture capital/growth equity investments. The firm seeks to make regionally-focused investments in middle-market buyout. It prefers to invest in aerospace and defense, advanced electronics, information technology, biosciences, and advanced materials. It focuses on Ohio and the Midwest region. The firm employs fundamental and quantitative analysis. Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. was founded in 1971 and is based in Chicago, Illinois with additional offices in North America, Asia and Europe.

About Cartesian Growth

Cartesian Growth Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or engaging in any other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

