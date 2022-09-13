Financial Review: Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (LVLU) and Its Peers

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU – Get Rating) is one of 24 public companies in the “Catalog & mail-order houses” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Lulu’s Fashion Lounge to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.1% of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.1% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.1% of Lulu’s Fashion Lounge shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.0% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lulu’s Fashion Lounge and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lulu’s Fashion Lounge $375.63 million $2.05 million -1.49 Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Competitors $3.43 billion $260,000.00 -0.38

Profitability

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Lulu’s Fashion Lounge. Lulu’s Fashion Lounge is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This table compares Lulu’s Fashion Lounge and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lulu’s Fashion Lounge 0.70% 12,267.49% 89.34% Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Competitors -16.83% 652.20% -5.21%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Lulu’s Fashion Lounge and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lulu’s Fashion Lounge 0 2 6 0 2.75 Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Competitors 111 517 993 16 2.56

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge presently has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 115.38%. As a group, “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies have a potential upside of 63.68%. Given Lulu’s Fashion Lounge’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Lulu’s Fashion Lounge is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge beats its peers on 8 of the 11 factors compared.

Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Company Profile

Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. operates as an online retailer of women's clothing, shoes, and accessories. The company offers dresses, tops, bottoms, bridal wear, intimates, swimwear, footwear, and accessories under the Lulus brand. It sells its products through owned media, which primarily consists of its website, mobile app, social media platforms, email, and SMS; and earned and paid media, as well as social media platforms. The company primarily serves Millennial and Gen Z women. Lulu's Fashion Lounge Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Chico, California.

