Financial Review: Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) versus Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG)

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Rating) and Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.3% of Poseida Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.6% of Passage Bio shares are held by institutional investors. 29.2% of Poseida Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of Passage Bio shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Poseida Therapeutics alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Poseida Therapeutics and Passage Bio’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Poseida Therapeutics $31.24 million 9.59 -$124.97 million ($2.28) -1.59 Passage Bio N/A N/A -$185.39 million ($3.34) -0.56

Volatility and Risk

Poseida Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Passage Bio. Poseida Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Passage Bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Poseida Therapeutics has a beta of 0.2, suggesting that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Passage Bio has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Poseida Therapeutics and Passage Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Poseida Therapeutics N/A -119.40% -57.69% Passage Bio N/A -57.48% -50.46%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Poseida Therapeutics and Passage Bio, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Poseida Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Passage Bio 0 2 3 0 2.60

Poseida Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $18.33, suggesting a potential upside of 406.45%. Passage Bio has a consensus target price of $13.20, suggesting a potential upside of 605.88%. Given Passage Bio’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Passage Bio is more favorable than Poseida Therapeutics.

About Poseida Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company develops P-PSMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC). It is also developing P-BCMA-ALLO1, which is in Phase I trial to treat patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; and P-MUC1C-ALLO1 that is in Phase I trial for treating a range of solid tumors, including breast, ovarian, and other epithelial-derived cancers. In addition, the company engages in the development of P-CD19CD20-ALLO1 for B cell malignancies and other autoimmune diseases; and P-BCMACD19-ALLO1, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf CAR-T product candidate in preclinical development for multiple myeloma. Further, it is developing P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC. Additionally, the company engages in the development of P-OTC-101 and P-FVIII-101 that are clinical stage liver-directed gene therapies; and other allogeneic dual CAR candidates. It has a research collaboration and license agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Passage Bio

(Get Rating)

Passage Bio, Inc., a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for central nervous system diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin (GRN) and gene encoding progranulin (PGRN) for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease. The company also develops PBML04 for the treatment of metachromatic leukodystrophy; PBAL05 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and PBCM06 for the treatment of Charcot-Marie-Tooth Type 2A. Passage Bio, Inc. has a strategic research collaboration with the Trustees of the University of Pennsylvania's Gene Therapy Program; and collaboration agreement, and a development services and clinical supply agreement with Catalent Maryland, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for Poseida Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poseida Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.