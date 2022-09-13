Financial Survey: Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) versus Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER)

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Rating) and Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tucows and Sterling Check’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Tucows alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tucows $304.34 million 1.60 $3.36 million ($0.62) -72.87 Sterling Check $641.88 million 3.30 -$18.53 million ($0.07) -314.38

Tucows has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sterling Check. Sterling Check is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tucows, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tucows 0 0 0 0 N/A Sterling Check 0 2 6 0 2.75

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Tucows and Sterling Check, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sterling Check has a consensus price target of $28.63, suggesting a potential upside of 30.05%. Given Sterling Check’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sterling Check is more favorable than Tucows.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

73.1% of Tucows shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.4% of Sterling Check shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.3% of Tucows shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of Sterling Check shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Tucows and Sterling Check’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tucows -2.09% -5.90% -1.23% Sterling Check -0.64% 10.37% 5.30%

Summary

Sterling Check beats Tucows on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tucows

(Get Rating)

Tucows Inc. provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fiber Internet Services, Mobile Services, and Domain Services. The Fiber Internet Services segment provides fixed high-speed Internet access services to individuals and small businesses primarily through the Ting website, and other billing solutions to small internet service providers. The Mobile Services segment offers mobile phones and retail telephony services; and professional services, including implementation, training, consulting, and software development and modification services, as well as operates Mobile Services Enabler platform that provides network access, provisioning, and billing services. The Domain Services segment provides wholesale and retail domain name registration services; portfolio services; and value-added services, such as hosted email, Internet security services, Internet hosting, WHOIS privacy, publishing tools, and other value-added services for end-users under the OpenSRS, eNom, Ascio, and Hover brands. The company was formerly known as Infonautics, Inc. and changed its name to Tucows Inc. in August 2001. Tucows Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Sterling Check

(Get Rating)

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks. It also provides credential verification services, which include employment verification, education verification, credential verification, professional reference checks, and department of transportation; drug and health screening; onboarding solutions, including Sterling I-9 that integrates a suite of screening and onboarding services and onboarding forms; and workforce, medical license, and motor vehicle records monitoring solutions. The company's services are delivered through its cloud-based technology platform that empowers organizations with real-time and data-driven insights to conduct and manage their employment screening programs. It serves a client base in a range of industries, such as healthcare, gig economy, financial and business services, industrials, retail, contingent, technology, media and entertainment, transportation and logistics, hospitality, education, and government. The company was formerly known as Sterling Ultimate Parent Corp. and changed its name to Sterling Check Corp. in August 2021. Sterling Check Corp. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Tucows Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tucows and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.