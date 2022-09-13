FinNexus Trading Up 1,380.8% Over Last 7 Days (FNX)

FinNexus (FNX) traded 1,343.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. FinNexus has a market capitalization of $19,935.64 and approximately $52.00 worth of FinNexus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, FinNexus has traded up 1,380.8% against the US dollar. One FinNexus coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004727 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004725 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.07 or 0.00784879 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00014303 BTC.

FinNexus was first traded on July 27th, 2020. FinNexus’ total supply is 176,495,407 coins and its circulating supply is 34,472,130 coins. The official message board for FinNexus is medium.com/finnexus. The official website for FinNexus is www.finnexus.io. The Reddit community for FinNexus is https://reddit.com/r/finnexus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FinNexus’ official Twitter account is @therealFinanceX and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FinNexus is the new open finance protocol being built on the Wanchain blockchain. It is a hub for connecting different decentralized ledgers to each other and users, and also for connecting with traditional finance applications. The first iteration of FinNexus will be a marketplace for hybrid decentralized/traditional financial products.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FinNexus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FinNexus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FinNexus using one of the exchanges listed above.

