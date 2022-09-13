First Trust/abrdn Emerging Opportunity Fund (NYSE:FEO) Plans $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust/abrdn Emerging Opportunity Fund (NYSE:FEO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd.

First Trust/abrdn Emerging Opportunity Fund Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE FEO traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.73. The stock had a trading volume of 7,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,513. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.34. First Trust/abrdn Emerging Opportunity Fund has a 12 month low of $8.35 and a 12 month high of $15.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Trust/abrdn Emerging Opportunity Fund

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 5,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.83 per share, with a total value of $48,556.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 516,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,559,591.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional Trading of First Trust/abrdn Emerging Opportunity Fund

About First Trust/abrdn Emerging Opportunity Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FEO. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in First Trust/abrdn Emerging Opportunity Fund in the first quarter valued at about $276,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in First Trust/abrdn Emerging Opportunity Fund by 3.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust/abrdn Emerging Opportunity Fund by 10.3% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 55,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust/abrdn Emerging Opportunity Fund by 0.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 674,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,938,000 after buying an additional 4,036 shares during the period.

First Trust-abrdn Emerging Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global emerging countries. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

