First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decline of 72.4% from the August 15th total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Price Performance
First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.18. 56,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,526. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 52-week low of $12.66 and a 52-week high of $16.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.83.
First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. This is a boost from First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund
First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile
First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.
See Also
