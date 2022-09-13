First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decline of 72.4% from the August 15th total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.18. 56,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,526. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 52-week low of $12.66 and a 52-week high of $16.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.83.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. This is a boost from First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIF. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $185,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 13,670 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 13,876 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 6,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.

