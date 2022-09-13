First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Bought by Saxon Interests Inc.

Saxon Interests Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 108.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,969 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,173 shares during the period. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Saxon Interests Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Saxon Interests Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $4,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDVY. Mattern Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 200.9% in the first quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 330,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,181,000 after purchasing an additional 220,481 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 44.0% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 32.0% during the first quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 19,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth $1,576,000. Finally, Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth $479,000.

Shares of RDVY stock opened at $44.57 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.27. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $39.87 and a 1-year high of $53.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.222 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

