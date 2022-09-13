First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSL) Stock Price Down 0.5%

First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSL – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $45.17 and last traded at $45.29. Approximately 694,413 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 839,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.51.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.26 and a 200 day moving average of $45.88.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.