Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Price Target Cut to $28.00

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Bank of America from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on F. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Nomura raised shares of Ford Motor from a reduce rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.40 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Ford Motor from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.28.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

NYSE:F opened at $15.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $62.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.29. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.42.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.98%.

Institutional Trading of Ford Motor

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its stake in Ford Motor by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 41,529 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 7,012 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,323 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,312 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Ford Motor by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 14,481 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. 49.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

