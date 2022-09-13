Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on FWONK. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.20.

NASDAQ:FWONK opened at $67.89 on Friday. Formula One Group has a 12 month low of $48.51 and a 12 month high of $71.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.86 and a beta of 1.15.

Formula One Group ( NASDAQ:FWONK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. Formula One Group had a negative net margin of 4.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.34 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Formula One Group will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.94 per share, for a total transaction of $28,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,940. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 4,600 shares of company stock worth $123,976.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FWONK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 10.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,104,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,990,000 after purchasing an additional 196,954 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,690,000 after purchasing an additional 151,376 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 22.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 713,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,858,000 after purchasing an additional 128,870 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Formula One Group by 643.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 144,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,094,000 after acquiring an additional 124,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Formula One Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

