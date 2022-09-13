Fuse Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DROP) Short Interest Update

Fuse Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DROP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 90.0% from the August 15th total of 44,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 715,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Fuse Science Trading Down 16.7 %

Shares of DROP stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,232. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.02. Fuse Science has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.07.

Get Fuse Science alerts:

Fuse Science Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Fuse Science, Inc operates a cloud-based customer service software platform. The company also produces and sells sports nutrition and performance products. Its products include SkyPorts, a drone support technology and energy demand network that enables long distance flight required for drone-based commerce without the need for drones to return every 15 minutes to recharge; and XTRAX, a remote monitoring system designed to measure the production of solar and other renewable energy systems, as well as transmit the data via the cellular and radio frequency.

Receive News & Ratings for Fuse Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuse Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.