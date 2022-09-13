Future Fund LLC Acquires Shares of 2,567 Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Future Fund LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,567 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000. Quanta Services comprises about 0.4% of Future Fund LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,027 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after buying an additional 4,642 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Quanta Services by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 76,388 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,758,000 after acquiring an additional 16,362 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 19,642 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 12,158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,159,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $476,964,000 after purchasing an additional 634,304 shares during the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PWR shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $145.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Argus raised their price target on Quanta Services from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Quanta Services to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.58.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

NYSE:PWR traded down $3.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $142.08. 20,198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 815,883. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $137.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $93.91 and a one year high of $149.33. The firm has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.71 and a beta of 1.08.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.16. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Quanta Services news, Director Vincent D. Foster sold 14,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $1,778,961.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 204,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,388,124.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Quanta Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Stories

