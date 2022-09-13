Future Fund LLC Has $241,000 Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Future Fund LLC decreased its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Zoetis accounts for 0.3% of Future Fund LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Future Fund LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.9% in the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4.0% in the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $758,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,145,225. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,744,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,334 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $758,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,145,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,501 shares of company stock valued at $2,949,073. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zoetis Price Performance

Several research firms have commented on ZTS. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.00.

ZTS traded down $4.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $161.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,925. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $170.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.58. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.18 and a 12 month high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 49.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.