Future Fund LLC Takes $400,000 Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Future Fund LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,599 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000. Ciena accounts for 0.5% of Future Fund LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Ciena in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ciena in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Ciena by 46.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 728 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Ciena in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new stake in Ciena in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ciena Stock Down 3.5 %

NYSE:CIEN traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.05. 52,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,876,182. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $41.63 and a one year high of $78.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.62. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 33.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.91.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Ciena had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $867.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $174,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 101,773 shares in the company, valued at $4,450,533.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total value of $174,920.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 101,773 shares in the company, valued at $4,450,533.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $47,170.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,232.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,310 shares of company stock worth $1,465,834. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CIEN shares. B. Riley cut their target price on Ciena from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Northland Securities cut their target price on Ciena from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Ciena from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. MKM Partners started coverage on Ciena in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ciena from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.32.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

