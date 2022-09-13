G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $17.29

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.29 and last traded at $17.40, with a volume of 1257 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GIII shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on G-III Apparel Group in a report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet cut G-III Apparel Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

G-III Apparel Group Trading Down 6.3 %

The company has a market cap of $818.29 million, a P/E ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 2.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.07). G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The business had revenue of $605.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $305,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in G-III Apparel Group by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 101,592 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 19,734 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in G-III Apparel Group by 416.9% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 70,733 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 57,050 shares in the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

