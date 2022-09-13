Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GGAA) Short Interest Update

Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GGAA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 93.9% from the August 15th total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition during the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $392,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $400,000.

Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ GGAA traded down $0.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,068. Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.86 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.02.

Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Company Profile

Genesis Growth Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its efforts on identifying technology companies operating primarily within the consumer internet industry in Europe, Israel, the United Arab Emirates, or the United States.

