Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) Shares Gap Up to $11.77

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at 11.77, but opened at 12.05. Getty Images shares last traded at 12.01, with a volume of 188 shares.

GETY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Getty Images in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Getty Images in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Getty Images in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, major shareholder Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 3,502,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of 30.47, for a total transaction of 106,706,000.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,777,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,004,255,599.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a visual content creator and marketplace in the United States and internationally. It maintains privately-owned photographic archives covering approximately 160,000 news, sport, and entertainment events, as well as variety of subjects, including lifestyle, business, science, health and beauty, sports, transportation, and travel under the Getty Images, iStock, and Unsplash brands.

