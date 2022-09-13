Ghost Market Capitalization Achieves $2.37 Million (GHOST)

Ghost (GHOST) traded 16.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. During the last week, Ghost has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. Ghost has a market cap of $2.37 million and $1,385.00 worth of Ghost was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ghost coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000571 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ghost alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004932 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,274.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005013 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00054260 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00013217 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00065855 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005418 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004934 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00075588 BTC.

Ghost Coin Profile

Ghost is a coin. It was first traded on June 16th, 2020. Ghost’s total supply is 20,468,835 coins. Ghost’s official Twitter account is @GhostVeterans and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ghost’s official website is www.ghostbymcafee.com.

Buying and Selling Ghost

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. Telegram | Discord | Reddit “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ghost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ghost should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ghost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ghost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ghost and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.