Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Shares Gap Up to $3.17

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.17, but opened at $3.28. Ginkgo Bioworks shares last traded at $3.24, with a volume of 339,500 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks from $11.50 to $4.35 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Ginkgo Bioworks from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ginkgo Bioworks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.69.
Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Up 1.9 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.10. The company has a quick ratio of 11.78, a current ratio of 11.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ginkgo Bioworks
About Ginkgo Bioworks
Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.
