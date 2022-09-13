Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Shares Gap Up to $3.17

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.17, but opened at $3.28. Ginkgo Bioworks shares last traded at $3.24, with a volume of 339,500 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks from $11.50 to $4.35 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Ginkgo Bioworks from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ginkgo Bioworks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.69.

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Up 1.9 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.10. The company has a quick ratio of 11.78, a current ratio of 11.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ginkgo Bioworks

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the first quarter worth $150,000. Exos Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 68.1% in the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 22,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 9,261 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 315.2% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,156,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,613,000 after acquiring an additional 878,232 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the first quarter worth $378,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the first quarter worth $78,000. 53.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

