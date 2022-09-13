GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.16–$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $105.00 million-$106.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $103.41 million. GitLab also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.67–$0.64 EPS.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GTLB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of GitLab in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of GitLab to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of GitLab from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of GitLab from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of GitLab from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $78.50.
GitLab Trading Down 2.8 %
NASDAQ GTLB traded down $1.75 on Tuesday, reaching $59.96. 83,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,758,952. GitLab has a one year low of $30.74 and a one year high of $137.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion and a PE ratio of -39.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.67.
Insider Activity
In other news, major shareholder August Capital Management Vii, sold 70,000 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total transaction of $3,959,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,098,609.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Howard Hartenbaum sold 18,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total value of $1,192,617.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at $9,694,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder August Capital Management Vii, sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total transaction of $3,959,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,098,609.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 193,196 shares of company stock worth $11,762,380 over the last quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On GitLab
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in GitLab by 62.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,652 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in GitLab by 3,816.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,930,000 after buying an additional 177,687 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in GitLab by 13.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,821,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,635,000 after buying an additional 327,244 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in GitLab by 229.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 34,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 23,746 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in GitLab during the first quarter worth $1,634,000. Institutional investors own 42.66% of the company’s stock.
About GitLab
GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GitLab (GTLB)
- This Is What To Expect From The S&P 500 Now
- The Two Things You Need To Know About Oracle’s FQ1 Report
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
- 3 Energy Stocks Nearing Breakouts From Cup-Shaped Patterns
- Do These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.