Glazer Capital LLC Buys 140,178 Shares of RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRA)

Glazer Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRA – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,289,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 140,178 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC owned 2.99% of RXR Acquisition worth $12,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in shares of RXR Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of RXR Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RXR Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $342,000. DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of RXR Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $429,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in shares of RXR Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $486,000. 68.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
RXR Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ RXRA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.84. 8,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,011. RXR Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $10.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.79.
RXR Acquisition Profile
RXR Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire a company servicing the real estate industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Uniondale, New York.
