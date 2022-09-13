Glazer Capital LLC Has $13.20 Million Position in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TEKK)

Glazer Capital LLC grew its holdings in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TEKK – Get Rating) by 106.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,339,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 691,350 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in Tekkorp Digital Acquisition were worth $13,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arena Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition during the first quarter worth $40,000. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition during the first quarter worth $48,000. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $173,000. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Tekkorp Digital Acquisition by 33.3% during the first quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 72,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 18,077 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of TEKK stock remained flat at $9.99 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 35,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,715. Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $10.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.90.

Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Company Profile

Tekkorp Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the digital media, sports, entertainment, leisure, and/or gaming ecosystems.

