Global Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:HECOF) Short Interest Down 77.6% in August

Global Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:HECOF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 77.6% from the August 15th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 169,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Global Helium Stock Up 11.8 %
Shares of HECOF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.39. The stock had a trading volume of 118,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,122. Global Helium has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.44.
Global Helium Company Profile
