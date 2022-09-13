Global Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:HECOF) Short Interest Down 77.6% in August

Global Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:HECOF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 77.6% from the August 15th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 169,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Global Helium Stock Up 11.8 %

Shares of HECOF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.39. The stock had a trading volume of 118,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,122. Global Helium has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.44.

Get Global Helium alerts:

Global Helium Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Global Helium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of helium resources in North America and internationally. Its flagship project comprises 25 helium exploration permits covering an area of approximately 564,747 hectares located in the helium fairway in southern Saskatchewan.

Receive News & Ratings for Global Helium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Helium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.