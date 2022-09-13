Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 220,200 shares, a growth of 680.9% from the August 15th total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days.
Global X Social Media ETF Stock Down 3.5 %
NASDAQ SOCL traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 950 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,995. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.45. Global X Social Media ETF has a 52 week low of $30.92 and a 52 week high of $66.16.
Global X Social Media ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.122 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th.
