Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Global X Social Media ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 220,200 shares, a growth of 680.9% from the August 15th total of 28,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days.

Global X Social Media ETF Stock Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ SOCL traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 950 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,995. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.45. Global X Social Media ETF has a 52 week low of $30.92 and a 52 week high of $66.16.

Get Global X Social Media ETF alerts:

Global X Social Media ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.122 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Global X Social Media ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Global X Social Media ETF by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA acquired a new stake in Global X Social Media ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Global X Social Media ETF during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Global X Social Media ETF by 6,547.8% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Social Media ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Social Media ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.