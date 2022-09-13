Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:GXTG) Trading Down 4.3%

Shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:GXTG – Get Rating) were down 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $29.83 and last traded at $30.15. Approximately 2,484 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 20,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.50.
Global X Thematic Growth ETF Stock Down 4.3 %
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.10.
