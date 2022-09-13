Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Stock Holdings Boosted by RTW Investments LP

RTW Investments LP grew its holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,682,291 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,480 shares during the period. Globus Medical makes up 2.6% of RTW Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. RTW Investments LP’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $124,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Globus Medical by 1,602.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 27,659 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after buying an additional 26,034 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,575 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 198,238 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $14,627,000 after purchasing an additional 44,779 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in Globus Medical by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 12,271 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $905,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Globus Medical by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 20,870 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GMED shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Globus Medical to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Globus Medical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.36.

NYSE:GMED traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.43. 4,027 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 508,641. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.60 and a 1 year high of $82.46. The company has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 42.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.51.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

