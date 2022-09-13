GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Short Interest Update

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 650.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on GNNDY shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of GN Store Nord A/S from 295.00 to 265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays started coverage on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of GN Store Nord A/S from 326.00 to 303.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded GN Store Nord A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.00.

GN Store Nord A/S Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:GNNDY traded down $3.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $86.59. The company had a trading volume of 6,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,822. GN Store Nord A/S has a 1-year low of $79.80 and a 1-year high of $234.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

GN Store Nord A/S Company Profile

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets audio and video communications solutions for medical, professional, and consumer technology solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, GN Hearing and GN Audio. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

