GoGreen Investments Co. (NYSE:GOGN) Short Interest Update

GoGreen Investments Co. (NYSE:GOGN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 85.3% from the August 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

GoGreen Investments Trading Down 0.1 %

GOGN stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.11. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,258. GoGreen Investments has a one year low of $9.86 and a one year high of $11.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GoGreen Investments

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in GoGreen Investments in the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GoGreen Investments in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,930,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GoGreen Investments in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,964,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in GoGreen Investments in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,973,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in GoGreen Investments in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,519,000. 60.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GoGreen Investments Company Profile

GoGreen Investments Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the power generation, industrial, transportation, or other industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas.

