Gondola Finance (GDL) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $37,394.00

Gondola Finance (GDL) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 13th. Gondola Finance has a market capitalization of $10,585.12 and approximately $37,394.00 worth of Gondola Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gondola Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gondola Finance has traded up 23.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Gondola Finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004795 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,849.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004861 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00053641 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00012852 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00064459 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005353 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004797 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 53.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Gondola Finance Profile

Gondola Finance (CRYPTO:GDL) is a coin. Gondola Finance’s official Twitter account is @GodlyCoin.

Gondola Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The GDL project club has become popular with crowdfunding companies and private members via Initial Coin Offering (ICO) within the last 2 months. GDL is an Ethereum based blockchain smart contract and governed ecosystem that applies blockchain technology by using the value of business schemes and investment ideas. It is a united and strong community that aims to grow together and create a powerful economy. The GDL is building not only a strong community but also working on various development projects to benefit from collective investment and grow profit in gross. It has already started its own manufacturing of natural marble and granite tiles from Asia/Europe and planning to start its own airline ticketing agency with Holiday packages including hotel reservation and car rental.GDL will replace the current banking transactions by using our new prepaid card which is soon to be launched before the end of this year. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gondola Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gondola Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gondola Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gondola Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gondola Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.