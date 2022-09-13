Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.06 (OTCMKTS:GOVB)

Gouverneur Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GOVB – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, September 9th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.
Gouverneur Bancorp Trading Down 2.3 %
OTCMKTS:GOVB traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.55. The company had a trading volume of 909 shares, compared to its average volume of 274. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.54. Gouverneur Bancorp has a twelve month low of $7.25 and a twelve month high of $10.75.
About Gouverneur Bancorp
