Gravity Finance Market Capitalization Achieves $741,654.54 (GFI)

Gravity Finance (GFI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 13th. One Gravity Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Gravity Finance has a market capitalization of $741,654.54 and $14.00 worth of Gravity Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Gravity Finance has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004906 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004907 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002317 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.75 or 0.00813214 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00015281 BTC.
Gravity Finance Profile
Gravity Finance’s total supply is 1,199,999,974 coins and its circulating supply is 352,267,212 coins. Gravity Finance’s official Twitter account is @Gravity_Finance. The Reddit community for Gravity Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GravityFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Gravity Finance
