Greenbriar Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:GEBRF) Short Interest Up 7,777.8% in August

Greenbriar Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:GEBRF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,900 shares, a growth of 7,777.8% from the August 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Greenbriar Capital Price Performance
OTCMKTS GEBRF traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $1.06. The company had a trading volume of 6,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,576. Greenbriar Capital has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.99.
Greenbriar Capital Company Profile
