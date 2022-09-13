Greenbriar Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:GEBRF) Short Interest Up 7,777.8% in August

Greenbriar Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:GEBRF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,900 shares, a growth of 7,777.8% from the August 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

OTCMKTS GEBRF traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $1.06. The company had a trading volume of 6,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,576. Greenbriar Capital has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.99.

Greenbriar Capital Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, operation, and sale of commercial, residential, industrial, and renewable energy related real estate and energy projects primarily in Canada and the United States. It is focused developing a 100 megawatts solar project in Puerto Rico; and acquisition and development of wind projects.

