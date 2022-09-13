Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.10-$2.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $655.00 million-$685.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $610.87 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HALO. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Friday. They set an overweight rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HALO traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.85. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $31.36 and a 12-month high of $52.98. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.25.

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 75.11% and a return on equity of 101.73%. The company had revenue of $152.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HALO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $156,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 15.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $500,000. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

