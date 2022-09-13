Handshake (HNS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $103,977.00

Handshake (HNS) traded down 9.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 13th. Handshake has a total market cap of $25.63 million and approximately $103,977.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Handshake has traded 16.4% lower against the dollar. One Handshake coin can now be bought for $0.0486 or 0.00000241 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Handshake alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,162.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,572.56 or 0.07799402 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.27 or 0.00174904 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00024562 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.85 or 0.00291893 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.44 or 0.00726311 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.36 or 0.00582045 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Handshake Coin Profile

Handshake (CRYPTO:HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 498,388,271 coins and its circulating supply is 527,775,836 coins. Handshake’s official website is handshake.org. Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS. The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake. The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Handshake

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handshake should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Handshake using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Handshake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Handshake and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.