Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Short Interest Up 1,666.7% in August

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a growth of 1,666.7% from the August 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Hannover Rück Stock Performance

Shares of HVRRY stock traded up $2.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $82.50. 6,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,541. The company has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Hannover Rück has a 1 year low of $65.98 and a 1 year high of $102.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.22.

Get Hannover Rück alerts:

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter. Hannover Rück had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 4.23%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hannover Rück will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Hannover Rück

HVRRY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Hannover Rück from €180.00 ($183.67) to €190.00 ($193.88) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hannover Rück from €175.00 ($178.57) to €177.00 ($180.61) in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Hannover Rück from €138.20 ($141.02) to €140.40 ($143.27) in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Hannover Rück in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.57.

(Get Rating)

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.