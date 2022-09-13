Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Short Interest Up 1,666.7% in August

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, a growth of 1,666.7% from the August 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Hannover Rück Stock Performance
Shares of HVRRY stock traded up $2.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $82.50. 6,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,541. The company has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Hannover Rück has a 1 year low of $65.98 and a 1 year high of $102.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.22.
Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter. Hannover Rück had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 4.23%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hannover Rück will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Hannover Rück
Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hannover Rück (HVRRY)
- This Is What To Expect From The S&P 500 Now
- The Two Things You Need To Know About Oracle’s FQ1 Report
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
- 3 Energy Stocks Nearing Breakouts From Cup-Shaped Patterns
- Do These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.