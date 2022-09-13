Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Shares Sold by Future Fund LLC

Future Fund LLC cut its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,111 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,197 shares during the period. Harley-Davidson comprises about 0.6% of Future Fund LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Future Fund LLC’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 120.8% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1,144.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HOG shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Friday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Harley-Davidson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.29.

Insider Activity

Harley-Davidson Trading Down 2.6 %

In other Harley-Davidson news, Director Rafeh Masood acquired 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.50 per share, with a total value of $50,062.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,062.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

HOG stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.62. 64,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,032,793. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.75. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.80 and a 12-month high of $44.46.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.21. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $0.1575 dividend. This is a positive change from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.37%.

About Harley-Davidson

(Get Rating)

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.