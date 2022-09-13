Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

NASDAQ:HWKN opened at $39.32 on Friday. Hawkins has a 1 year low of $32.44 and a 1 year high of $48.12. The stock has a market cap of $826.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.91 and a 200-day moving average of $39.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Hawkins’s payout ratio is 21.62%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hawkins in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Hawkins during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,482 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,642 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 12.0% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 4.5% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.03% of the company’s stock.

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

