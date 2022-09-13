Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,440 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $165,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 96.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Tobam grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 130,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the period. 95.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PEAK traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.90. 137,337 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,866,121. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.88, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.23 and a twelve month high of $36.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 292.69%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PEAK shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.42.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

