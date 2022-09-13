Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) PT Lowered to $36.00

Posted by on Sep 13th, 2022

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAKGet Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PEAK. Bank of America downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.42.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Up 0.7 %

PEAK stock opened at $27.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.73, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.55. Healthpeak Properties has a one year low of $23.23 and a one year high of $36.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 292.69%.

Institutional Trading of Healthpeak Properties

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEAK. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 96.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 366.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK)

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.