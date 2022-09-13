Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) PT Lowered to $36.00

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PEAK. Bank of America downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Capital One Financial started coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.42.

PEAK stock opened at $27.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.73, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.55. Healthpeak Properties has a one year low of $23.23 and a one year high of $36.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 292.69%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEAK. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 96.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 366.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

