Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSCS) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSCS – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, a drop of 74.9% from the August 15th total of 127,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Heart Test Laboratories Trading Up 4.8 %

HSCS traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $1.54. The company had a trading volume of 158,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,183. Heart Test Laboratories has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $6.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Benchmark began coverage on Heart Test Laboratories in a research report on Monday, August 8th. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Heart Test Laboratories Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Heart Test Laboratories stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. ( NASDAQ:HSCS Get Rating ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.18% of Heart Test Laboratories as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc, a medical technology company, provides cardiovascular diagnostic devices. The company offers MyoVista wavECG, a resting 12-lead electrocardiograph (ECG) to provide diagnostic information related to cardiac dysfunction, as well as conventional 12-lead resting ECG information.

