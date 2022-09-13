Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $116.51

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $116.51 and last traded at $116.97, with a volume of 2524 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $123.97.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HELE. CL King decreased their price objective on Helen of Troy from $282.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Raymond James began coverage on Helen of Troy in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Helen of Troy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 16th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Helen of Troy from $244.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.67.

The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 7th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.16. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $508.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Helen of Troy Limited will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Helen of Troy by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 159,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,885,000 after acquiring an additional 23,323 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Helen of Troy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $343,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Helen of Troy by 152.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments lifted its position in Helen of Troy by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 8,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Helen of Troy by 166.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Home & Outdoor, Health & Wellness, and Beauty. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated water bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

