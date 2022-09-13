Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) Upgraded at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning. Barclays currently has $1,450.00 price target on the stock.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:HESAF opened at $1,294.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,279.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,243.55. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a fifty-two week low of $982.88 and a fifty-two week high of $1,949.92.

Get Hermès International Société en commandite par actions alerts:

About Hermès International Société en commandite par actions

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions engages in the production, wholesale, and retail of various goods. The company offers leather goods and saddlery, such as bags for men and women, clutches, briefcases, luggage, small leather goods, diaries and writing objects, saddles, bridles, and a range of equestrian products and clothing; ready-to-wear garments for men and women; and accessories, including jewelry, belts, hats, gloves, the Internet of Things products, and shoes.

Receive News & Ratings for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.