Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) Upgraded at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning. Barclays currently has $1,450.00 price target on the stock.
Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Trading Down 4.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:HESAF opened at $1,294.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,279.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,243.55. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a fifty-two week low of $982.88 and a fifty-two week high of $1,949.92.
About Hermès International Société en commandite par actions
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (HESAF)
- Darden Restaurants Takes the Low Road Against Inflation
- Why These 3 Stocks Are Off to Hot September Starts
- Inflation Doesn’t Differentiate, But it’s Impact Does
- 3 Downgraded Must-Have Stocks To Put On Your Watchlist
- This Is What To Expect From The Q3 Earnings Reporting Season
Receive News & Ratings for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hermès International Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.