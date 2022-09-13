Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.96-$2.04 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $28.62 billion-$28.89 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $28.23 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.52-$0.60 EPS.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Down 4.2 %

NYSE HPE traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.18. 462,273 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,473,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.95. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $17.76.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.14%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Bank of America lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.59.

Institutional Trading of Hewlett Packard Enterprise

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 21.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 126,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 22,823 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 331.4% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 86,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 66,245 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14.6% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 212,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after acquiring an additional 27,107 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.2% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 40,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter worth $628,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.