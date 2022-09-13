HgCapital Trust plc (LON:HGT) Declares GBX 2.50 Dividend

Posted by on Sep 13th, 2022

HgCapital Trust plc (LON:HGTGet Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, September 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share by the investment trust on Monday, October 24th. This represents a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

HgCapital Trust Price Performance

Shares of HGT stock traded down GBX 3.37 ($0.04) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 395.63 ($4.78). The stock had a trading volume of 984,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,472. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 362.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 386.42. HgCapital Trust has a one year low of GBX 310 ($3.75) and a one year high of GBX 457.50 ($5.53). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 291.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54, a current ratio of 166.87 and a quick ratio of 164.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of HgCapital Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “no recommendation” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at HgCapital Trust

In related news, insider Jim Strang purchased 28,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 318 ($3.84) per share, for a total transaction of £89,835 ($108,548.82). In other HgCapital Trust news, insider Jim Strang bought 28,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 318 ($3.84) per share, with a total value of £89,835 ($108,548.82). Also, insider Richard J. Brooman acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 325 ($3.93) per share, with a total value of £16,250 ($19,635.09).

HgCapital Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HgCapital Trust plc 2017 specializes in direct, quoted and unquoted companies and fund of funds investments. The funds maximum exposure to unlisted investments is 100% of the gross assets and single investment in an unlisted company or closed-ended investments fund, whether made directly or indirectly, will exceed a maximum of 15% of gross assets.

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for HgCapital Trust (LON:HGT)

Receive News & Ratings for HgCapital Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HgCapital Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.