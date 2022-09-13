HgCapital Trust plc (LON:HGT) Declares GBX 2.50 Dividend

HgCapital Trust plc (LON:HGT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, September 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share by the investment trust on Monday, October 24th. This represents a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of HGT stock traded down GBX 3.37 ($0.04) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 395.63 ($4.78). The stock had a trading volume of 984,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,472. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 362.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 386.42. HgCapital Trust has a one year low of GBX 310 ($3.75) and a one year high of GBX 457.50 ($5.53). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 291.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54, a current ratio of 166.87 and a quick ratio of 164.07.

Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of HgCapital Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “no recommendation” rating for the company.

In related news, insider Jim Strang purchased 28,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 318 ($3.84) per share, for a total transaction of £89,835 ($108,548.82). In other HgCapital Trust news, insider Jim Strang bought 28,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 318 ($3.84) per share, with a total value of £89,835 ($108,548.82). Also, insider Richard J. Brooman acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 325 ($3.93) per share, with a total value of £16,250 ($19,635.09).

HgCapital Trust plc 2017 specializes in direct, quoted and unquoted companies and fund of funds investments. The funds maximum exposure to unlisted investments is 100% of the gross assets and single investment in an unlisted company or closed-ended investments fund, whether made directly or indirectly, will exceed a maximum of 15% of gross assets.

