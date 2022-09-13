HgCapital Trust plc (LON:HGT) Declares GBX 2.50 Dividend

HgCapital Trust plc (LON:HGT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, September 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share by the investment trust on Monday, October 24th. This represents a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
HgCapital Trust Price Performance
Shares of HGT stock traded down GBX 3.37 ($0.04) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 395.63 ($4.78). The stock had a trading volume of 984,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,472. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 362.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 386.42. HgCapital Trust has a one year low of GBX 310 ($3.75) and a one year high of GBX 457.50 ($5.53). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 291.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54, a current ratio of 166.87 and a quick ratio of 164.07.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of HgCapital Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “no recommendation” rating for the company.
Insider Transactions at HgCapital Trust
HgCapital Trust Company Profile
HgCapital Trust plc 2017 specializes in direct, quoted and unquoted companies and fund of funds investments. The funds maximum exposure to unlisted investments is 100% of the gross assets and single investment in an unlisted company or closed-ended investments fund, whether made directly or indirectly, will exceed a maximum of 15% of gross assets.
Recommended Stories
- This Is What To Expect From The S&P 500 Now
- The Two Things You Need To Know About Oracle’s FQ1 Report
- Three Value Stocks For A Volatile Market
- 3 Energy Stocks Nearing Breakouts From Cup-Shaped Patterns
- Do These Dividend Achievers Deserve A Place In Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for HgCapital Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HgCapital Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.