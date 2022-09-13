Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.75-$10.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.66. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HIBB. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Hibbett from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Hibbett from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hibbett from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $78.60.

NASDAQ HIBB traded down $4.07 on Tuesday, reaching $58.71. 338,713 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 408,246. The firm has a market cap of $751.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.42. Hibbett has a fifty-two week low of $39.58 and a fifty-two week high of $101.65.

Hibbett ( NASDAQ:HIBB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $392.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.44 million. Hibbett had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hibbett will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.02%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Hibbett by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Hibbett by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett during the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hibbett by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.

