High Tide (HIT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

High Tide (CVE:HIT – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.09) per share for the quarter.

High Tide (CVE:HIT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$81.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$78.13 million.

High Tide Trading Up 1,900.0 %

Shares of HIT stock opened at C$0.10 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.09. High Tide has a 12 month low of C$0.01 and a 12 month high of C$0.10.

