Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (NASDAQ:HIII) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III (NASDAQ:HIII – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 31,681 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 63,061 shares.The stock last traded at $9.82 and had previously closed at $9.87.

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III Stock Down 0.5 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.80.

Get Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIII. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III by 109.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 463,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,500,000 after purchasing an additional 242,004 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III in the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III by 118.5% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 32,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 17,667 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,950,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,458,000. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Executive Investment Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.