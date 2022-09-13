Hungarian Vizsla Inu Reaches One Day Volume of $46,007.00 (HVI)

Hungarian Vizsla Inu (HVI) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 13th. One Hungarian Vizsla Inu coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hungarian Vizsla Inu has a total market capitalization of $810,695.33 and approximately $46,007.00 worth of Hungarian Vizsla Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hungarian Vizsla Inu has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004727 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004725 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.07 or 0.00784879 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00014303 BTC.

Hungarian Vizsla Inu Coin Profile

The Reddit community for Hungarian Vizsla Inu is https://reddit.com/r/Hungarianvizslainu. Hungarian Vizsla Inu’s official Twitter account is @hunvizslainu.

Buying and Selling Hungarian Vizsla Inu

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hungarian Vizsla Inu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hungarian Vizsla Inu should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hungarian Vizsla Inu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

