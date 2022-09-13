Hycroft Mining Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:HYMC)

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 14,155 call options on the company. This is an increase of 270% compared to the average volume of 3,822 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ HYMC traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,333,637. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 10.52 and a current ratio of 11.60. Hycroft Mining has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $3.10.

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.83 million for the quarter.

In other Hycroft Mining news, major shareholder Eric Sprott sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total transaction of $6,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,408,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,378,464.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HYMC. State Street Corp increased its position in Hycroft Mining by 2,207.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,596,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483,757 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Hycroft Mining by 302.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,111,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337,300 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Hycroft Mining by 1,771.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,240,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,235 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Hycroft Mining by 181.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 563,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 363,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hycroft Mining in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $493,000. 61.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold and silver development company in the United States. The company holds interests in the Hycroft mine that covers an area of approximately 70,671 acres located in the state of Nevada. As of December 31, 2021, its Hycroft mine had measured and indicated mineral resources of 9.6 million ounces of gold, and 446.0 million ounces of silver.

